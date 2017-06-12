St Mirren sign striker Gavin Reilly on one-year deal

The 24-year-old has moved to Paisley following his release by Hearts.

Gavin Reilly: Forward spent last season on loan at Dunfermline. SNS

St Mirren have announced the signing of striker Gavin Reilly on a one-year deal following his release from Hearts.

The 24-year-old joins the Paisley club following a three year spell in the capital, where he only managed 32 appearances scoring only five goals.

Reilly spent last season on loan at Championship side Dunfermline making 28 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing five assists.

St Mirren have also announced defender Stelios Demetriou has extended his stay in Paisley after the Cypriot agreed a new one-year-deal.

