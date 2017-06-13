Transfer Talk: Celtic up Hayes bid, Hibs chase Stewart

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Celtic could be close to making their first signing of the summer with Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes firmly in their sights.

Consolation for the Dons comes in the shape of Ryan Christie, who looks set to return to Pittodrie on loan.

Aberdeen may be getting one player in but face a fight to land Greg Stewart. The Birmingham City striker is in demand and Hibernian have now joined Hearts and Aberdeen in the battle for his signature.

Liam Boyce's goal-scoring exploits were never going to go unnoticed and Burton Albion have taken a fancy to the forward. Ross County are said to have rejected one bid already but are preparing for another offer.

Neil McCann is getting down to business at Dundee, running the rule over Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Nils Rutter.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann has signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid and Alexis Sanchez may be heading to Bayern Munich.

