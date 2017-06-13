Aberdeen and Sunderland in McInnes compensation talks

Fellow Scot Davie Moyes left the club following relegation to the Championship.

Derek McInnes: Has been in charge of Aberdeen for four years. SNS Group

Aberdeen are in talks with Sunderland over a compensation package which could see Derek McInnes become the Black Cats' new manager.

McInnes has been heavily linked with the post since last month after fellow Scot Davie Moyes left the club following relegation to the Championship.

STV understands the Pittodrie club are holding out for a deal to cover the manager's contract before allowing him to move onto the Stadium of Light.

McInnes, who's been at Aberdeen since April 2013, has overseen a period of on-field success winning the League Cup final in 2014 and qualifying for Europe in successive seasons.

The development comes on the same day as former Chief Executive Dave Cormack joined the board following a multi-million pound investment.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.