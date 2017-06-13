Motherwell sign Coventry City midfielder Andy Rose

The Australian is manager Stephen Robinson's fifth signing of the summer.

Move: Andy Rose played for Seattle Sounders before joining Coventry. PA

Motherwell have completed the signing of midfielder Andy Rose from Coventry City.

The Australian has signed an initial one-year deal at Fir Park and is manager Stephen Robinson's fifth signing as he aims to improve the side's showing next season.

Rose played in MLS for three seasons with Seattle Sounders before making the switch to Coventry last summer.

He played 21 times in League One last season, scoring twice.

"I can't wait to get going now, it's been going on for a few weeks but I'm delighted to get it over the line and I'm looking forward to working with Stephen Robinson," Rose told Motherwell TV.

"The vision he set out was very exciting, with a great group of guys and a good family club but with great ambition."

Robinson said signing Rose had been one of his priorities for the summer and the player was one of several quality additions to his squad.

He also revealed an as yet unnamed defender had also agreed to join the club.

"I'm delighted that we've managed to secure the signature of Andy Rose this afternoon," Robinson said.

"He's yet another fantastic coup for the club and one of my primary targets.

"Andy not only brings a physical presence to the middle of the park but he brings energy and drive and I'm very encouraged by the squad we're building here this summer.

"We've also secured the signing of a left-sided defender who has Championship and League One experience and will do pre-season with us before we announce the signing."

