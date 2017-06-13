Rangers make improved offer for Norwich City's Dorrans

The Ibrox club have made a second bid to sign the 30-year old midfielder.

Offer: Rangers have increased their bid. SNS Group

Rangers have made an improved offer of around £1m for Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans, STV understands.

The Ibrox side were unsuccessful with a £750,000 bid for the 30-year old earlier this month but have now made an increased offer.

Rangers now await word from Norwich on whether the amount or the structure of the deal is acceptable.

Manager Pedro Caixinha has been busy in recruiting new players ahead of the Europa League qualifiers, which begin on June 29.

Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Dalcio, Fabio Cardoso and Daniel Candeias have already signed, while the club are also close to concluding the signings of Carlos Pena, Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos.

Dorrans, who has 12 caps for Scotland, has two years left on his contract at Norwich City. The midfielder joined the club on loan in February 2015, making the move permanent the following summer.

He made 23 appearances in the Championship this season as Norwich City finished eighth following their relegation from the English Premier League the previous season.