John Robertson set to be named new Inverness CT manager

The 52-year-old led the club to promotion during a previous spell as boss.

Return: John Robertson will move back to Inverness from Hearts. SNS Group

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are set to appoint John Robertson as their new manager, STV understands.

The Highland club parted ways with Richie Foran in May and are expected to announce their former boss as his replacement on Wednesday morning.

Aberdeen under-20s coach Paul Sheerin and former St Mirren manager Danny Lennon had interviewed for the post while Maurice Malpas, drafted in to assist Foran at the tail end of the season, was also linked with the job.

Robertson is currently working as a club ambassador at Hearts but will leave Tynecastle to lead Inverness in their bid to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking, following their relegation.

The 52-year old managed Inverness from 2002 to 2004, taking the club into the top flight for the first time in their history.

He left the Highlands for a return to Hearts as manager but was sacked less than a year later.

In addition to numerous coaching positions, Robertson has also managed Livingston, Derry City and East Fife.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.