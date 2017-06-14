Transfer Talk: Dorrans bid rejected, Celtic eye Ziegler

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Graham Dorrans: The midfielder is subject to two failed bids by Rangers. SNS

If we have learned anything from the early stages of the transfer window, it is that Pedro Caixinha loves a good transfer saga.

After snapping up six players already, with two others waiting in the wings for a work permit, the Portuguese manager has turned his attention to Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans.

STV reported on Tuesday that Rangers had made a second bid for the 30-year-old but reports suggest that offer has been rebuffed by Norwich City.

One Scot who does seem to be on the move is Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, who has held talks with Sunderland over their vacant managerial job.

Reports suggest the Dons are holding strong for at least £1m in compensation if McInnes is to become the new manager of the Black Cats.

Elsewhere, former Spurs defender Reto Ziegler could be on his way to Celtic after the player suggested Brendan Rodgers' side have made an offer for him.

There is good news for Kilmarnock fans after former player Souleymane Coulibaly contacted the Rugby Park club hoping to force a move back to Scotland.

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Harry Forrester seems to have played his last game for the club after boss Caixinha told the player his services are no longer required at Ibrox.

Top Stories

Back Pages

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.