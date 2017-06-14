Tony Watt: Griffiths can inspire other Scottish strikers

The 23-year-old was speaking at the launch of his new film site Watt to Watch.

Charlton Athletic striker Tony Watt says Scotland star Leigh Griffiths can be an inspiration to young players hoping to play for their country.

The 23-year-old, who played with Griffiths for Scotland at under-21 level, hopes to follow the Celtic forward's lead and regain a place in the national squad.

He said he is looking forward to a successful season with the Addicks and playing his way back into contention.

"I know Griffiths from the under 21s and from my time at Celtic and he has been knocked a lot of times but he has done brilliantly," he said.

"He has scored a lot of goals and he has shown people what an asset he is to both club and country.

"Everyone wants to play for their country and everyone wants to play well those are the two things. Hopefully I can score some goals and get back in the squad."

He added: "I've made sure I have kept myself fit during the off season and have got to give myself a right good chance going back and that is what I want to do.

"I want to get games but I probably won't look too much in the long-term, I'll just play games just now and see what happens."

In Glasgow to publicise his new film website, Watt says it's important that footballers have a release from the game and allow themselves the chance to relax.

Watt said: "It is massive, you see people who struggle mentally and who struggle after football.

"It's good to get away and shut down and you can't get too high and you can't get too low after a game or after training, so if [reviewing] can help me get my mind at rest then it is good to switch off and take it away from there."

Tony Watt was speaking at the launch of his new online movie website Watt To Watch.

