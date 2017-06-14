  • STV
Good times are ahead for Inverness, says John Robertson

Ronnie Charters

Robertson was appointed manager following the sacking of Richie Foran.

Newly appointed Inverness manager John Robertson says he will bring passion and pride to the job and insists good things lie ahead for the Highlanders.

The 52-year-old was appointed after former player Richie Foran was sacked following their relegation to the Championship last season.

Robertson was working as a club ambassador at Hearts but will leave Tynecastle to lead Inverness in their bid to return to the Premiership.

Speaking after his appointment, Robertson says the last few days have been a whirlwind but admits he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

He said: "To be honest it's been a whirlwind, I hadn't applied for the job and had a huge task at Hearts which I was hugely enjoying then suddenly Scott Gardner was approached.

"I like the challenge aspect of it and thought I can do what the club need and do what is required.

"I don't look back, it's all about the future and that was the thing, the challenge, the determination and the drive suddenly was reignited to say you have got to do this.

"I've never had any regrets in my footballing career or my managerial career, if I hadn't come north, if I hadn't come home to Inverness I would have regretted it.

"So I'm here, I'm ready to go and can't wait to get started."

The 52-year old managed Inverness from 2002 to 2004, taking the club into the top flight for the first time in their history.

He left the Highlands for a return to Hearts as manager but was sacked less than a year later.

Now the 52-year-old says their is a big challenge ahead next season as the Highlanders look for promotion, and says the fans deserve some success after a disappointing season.

He said: "We have a huge season ahead of us but it is a season we are going to approach with positivity, with passion and that is one thing we are going to get from the fans.

"The fans are always going to be there, they are the one constant and we want to go and please them.

"It has been a difficult season for everybody in that respect but hopefully good times are ahead because the drive and determination I know is inside me and the staff and hopefully we can try and get this club back to where it should be and that's in the Premiership."

