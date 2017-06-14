Aberdeen and Sunderland agree compensation for McInnes

The Dons boss will now be given permission to speak to the English Championship club.

Derek McInnes: Aberdeen manager could swap north east Scotland for north east England. SNS Group

Derek McInnes has been given permission to speak to Sunderland over their vacant managerial position after the Black Cats agreed a compensation fee with Aberdeen.

Sunderland have been on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of David Moyes at the end of last season after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats will now begin negotiations with McInnes over the managerial vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

Former player Kevin Phillips and ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs were also among the contenders to take over from David Moyes but McInnes has been favourite for the job in recent weeks.

The 45-year-old led Aberdeen to a third consecutive second place in the SPFL Premiership as well guiding the Dons to the finals of the Scottish Cup and League Cup.

