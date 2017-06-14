Rangers bid for Hearts winger Jamie Walker rejected

STV understands the Ibrox club made a £500,000 offer for the player on Tuesday.

Jamie Walker: Attacker is under contract until the summer of 2018. SNS

Hearts have rejected a bid from Rangers for Jamie Walker after deeming it considerably below their valuation of the player.

STV understands the Ibrox side have been monitoring Walker for some time and last night submitted an offer of around £500,000 but it was immediately dismissed.

Hearts value the winger, who has rejected a new three-year contract, at more than £1m.

The 23-year-old scored 15 goals in all competitions for Hearts last season, after making 43 appearances for the Gorgie club.

Walker is under contracted at Hearts until the summer of 2018 after signing a long-term deal in 2015.

Director of football Craig Levein revealed last month that the club would allow Walker to leave the capital if an acceptable bid was received for the player.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has continued to bolster his squad ahead of the new season, with six new signings already unveiled at Ibrox and two others awaiting a work permit.

Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso, Dalcio and Daniel Candeias all signed on the dotted line in the last week, with Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera poised to sign when work permits are secured.

