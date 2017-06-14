Dundee announce loan signing of Scott Allan from Celtic
The 25-year-old midfielder joins Roarie Deacon at Dens Park for the 2017/18 season.
Dundee have announced the signing of Celtic midfielder Scott Allan on a season-long loan deal.
The 25-year-old will join up with new manager Neil McCann at Dens Park, with the club also announcing the signing of fellow midfielder Roarie Deacon on a two-year deal after the player left Sutton United.
Allan spent last season on loan at Rotherham and made only 11 appearances for the club as they were relegated from the Championship.
He will now play for city rivals Dundee after spells at city rivals Dundee United, West Brom and Hibernian.
The duo are Neil McCann's first signings as Dundee boss as they looks to improve on last season's tenth place finish.
