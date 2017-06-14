I have no regrets over Celtic move, says Scott Allan

The midfielder joins Dundee on a season-long loan from the Parkhead club.

Celtic midfielder Scott Allan says he has no regrets over his move to Parkhead, despite completing his second loan deal away from Celtic Park.

The 25-year-old joins Dundee, having been on loan at Rotherham last season, and admits he has been frustrated by his performances of late.

But, despite the lack of first-team football at Celtic Park, Allan says he does not regret making the move to Glasgow from Hibernian in 2015 and hopes to impress Brendan Rodgers with his performances at Dundee.

He said: "That would be a bonus on top of just trying to do well for myself and the club and maybe even getting a cup run or a top six finish, that is the main aim and anything on top of that is a bonus.

"I wouldn't say I've been disappointing with my time at Celtic, I got a winners medal in my first year and learned a lot from Brendan Rodgers during pre-season.

"I took the decision to go on loan so I've learned a lot from him and I have no regrets."

Allan was unveiled by Neil McCann on Wednesday, as he looks to improve on the Tayside club's tenth placed finish last season.

The midfielder, who previously played for city rivals Dundee United, says he is confident he will add goals and creativity to the Dark Blues.

Despite a disappointing spell at Rotherham last season, Allan insists he doesn't have to prove himself to anyone and says he will let his football do the talking.

He said: "I don't think I have to prove to anyone I just think it's about being happy and that is by kicking a ball about very Saturday so it's an easy decision in that sense.

"I wouldn't say it's about resurrection it's just about getting back to playing football, I don't think there is any doubts about what I can do when I'm playing."