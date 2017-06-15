Transfer Talk: Celtic land Hayes, Rangers close in on DoF

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Switch: Hayes' move is almost complete. SNS Group

After weeks of talk, Celtic look set to make their first big signing of the summer.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes will be part of Brendan Rodgers' squad for next season, while Ryan Christie will return to Pittodrie on loan as part of the deal.

That's not the only piece of business being done at Celtic Park though, with the club also making a signing for the future with Barry Coffey opting to continue his development in Scotland.

Across at Ibrox, having been busy making additions who'll aim to make a mark on the park, Rangers are stepping up moves to fill a key backroom position.

A director of football has been talked about for a while and the club is now linked with Manchester City academy boss Mark Allen.

Rangers' bid to take Jamie Walker form Hearts has been rejected, however.

Ross County are bracing themselves for another bid for top scorer Liam Boyce.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough is a fan of the prolific striker and might make an offer the Staggies can't refuse.

Speaking of strikers, Souleymane Coulibaly is said to be keen for a return to Kilmarnock after his big-money move to Al Ahly turned out to be a nightmare.

If he does go back to Rugby Park he could pass Jamie McDonald at the door. The goalkeeper says he won't be back-up to anyone next season.

Elsewhere, Alvaro Morata could be a Manchester United player by next week, while Kylian Mbappe says he has a decision to make about his future.

Top stories

The back pages