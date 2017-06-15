  • STV
Ian Cathro: Jamie Walker will not leave for less than £1m

Paul Barnes

The Hearts head coach says bids received do not come close to club's valuation.

Ian Cathro insists Jamie Walker will not leave Hearts for less than £1m.

The head coach says the player's true worth to the club is much more.

Hearts rejected a formal bid, believed to be around £500,000, from Rangers on Tuesday evening.

The Ibrox side's bids have been described as "derisory" but Pedro Caixinha is expected to return with a bigger bid.

Speaking ahead of the return of his players for pre-season training, Cathro told STV Walker would not be leaving on the cheap.

He said: "Jamie is one of the most talented players in the country. Depending on how he works, he can go on to play at a very, very high level in the game.

"He will not be leaving here for anything other than a value which reflects that."

Cathro added: "Naturally we want to have him in our team so if there are going to be circumstances which take him away then they have to reflect the level of quality and potential of the player.

"My understanding is there has been nothing of the sort."

Walker has been at Hearts since he was ten and made his first team debut as a 19-year-old in August 2012.

Talks over a three-year contract extension, with Hearts claim would have made him their top earner, collapsed earlier this year.

Asked to narrow down what fee Hearts would find acceptable for a player entering the final 12 months of his contract, Cathro said: "I think it depends on a lot of aspects. When you look at the market I don't think you can bring Jamie to your club for anything less than £1m.

"But you also see [similar] players, maybe because they are at different clubs, going for more like £3m.

"The market can be a funny thing at times. We understand the quality of player that we have and as his coach I look forward to continuing to work with him.

"The players return tomorrow and I'll be the first one to shake his hand and welcome him back to work."

