Ryan Jack expected backlash over Aberdeen to Rangers move

The former Dons captain says he is aware of the 'hatred' between the two clubs.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says he knew there would be a backlash over his move from Aberdeen because of the "hatred" between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old became Pedro Caixinha's second signing at Ibrox this summer after deciding against renewing his contract with the Dons.

Despite only having been in for training since Monday, Jack has hit the ground running with double training sessions and getting to know his new teammates ahead of the Europa League qualifiers at the end of the month.

It has given the midfielder something to focus on after the inevitable attention surrounding his move to Glasgow.

Jack said: "When this came about I knew there would be a backlash and I knew there's that hatred maybe between Aberdeen and Rangers.

"But I think that never affected me one bit in my decision and in what I wanted to do with my career.

"When I spoke to the manager here, straight away I thought this was the right place for me to come to try to progress my career."

While some remain critical of the move to Rangers, the new signing has been instead focusing on adjusting to life away from the north east.

He added: "It doesn't really interest me to be honest, it's just from my family and friends - people that mean something to me - that I'm going to listen to and take advice from.

"I've also got some friends down in Glasgow and obviously my new teammates.

"The manager's been very supportive of me moving away from home and coming down here as well."

With the Scottish Premiership fixtures due to be announced on June 23, Jack denied any feeling of dread at his potential trip back to Pittodrie.

The former Dons captain said he was excited about the prospect of returning.

Jack said: "I'm going to look forward going back to the club I was at since I was eight years old, and the club that got me to where I am today.

"It'll probably be one of the first ones I'll look out for when the fixtures do come out.

"There's no fear, there's no dread, it's just going to be excitement in a game that I'll look forward to."

