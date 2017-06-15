Blair Spittal signs two-year deal with Partick Thistle

Dundee United midfielder becomes Alan Archibald's first piece of summer business.

Blair Spittal: Midfielder celebrates scoring for United. SNS Group

Dundee United midfielder Blair Spittal has joined Partick Thistle, signing a two-year contract at Firhill.

The 21-year-old becomes Alan Archibald's first piece of summer business, joining a long list of those departing Tannadice.

Spittal made nearly 70 appearances for United, having moved from Queen's Park in 2014.

Partick boss Alan Archibald told his club's website: "Blair is a player who we have been monitoring for a while and I am delighted to see him sign for us today.

"He is an exciting young player who will add a really strong threat to our wide areas. I think Blair will bring a creative force to our team and I hope he can continue the excellent form he showed at the end of last season.

"We have a really good group of lads and I definitely think Spittal complements what is already here."

Spittal becomes the 13th departure for United boss Ray McKinnon, with Charlie Telfer, Simon Murray, Sean Dillon and Paul Dixon all having left the club.

Tony Andreu, Alex Nicholls and Thomas Mikkelsen all returned to their parent clubs while Luis Zwick, Frank van der Struijk, Wato Kuate and Jordan Garden were not offered new deals.

Nick van der Velden was allowed to leave the club in late April to secure a move to Indonesia.

