Hearts sign versatile Polish defender Rafal Grzelak

The 28-year-old, who can operate at left back or defensive midfield, signs a two-year deal.

Rafal Grzelak: Pole joins Hearts from Korona Kielce in his homeland. Heartsfc.co.uk

Hearts have completed the signing of Polish defender Rafal Grzelak on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old becomes Ian Cathro's third summer signing, joining Christophe Berra and Cole Stockton at Tynecastle.

Grzelak can operate at left back, centre back or in defensive midfield.

Speaking to the official club website, he said he was excited to be at the Jam Tarts.

Grzelak said: "I've had a really good impression from everybody that I've met here so far and I've been told that the fans are fantastic.

"I've always wanted to go and play in another country but I didn't want to go abroad just for the sake of it. I wanted to go and play for a good club.

"When I knew that I could come here then I was very happy to come. It's a club that has big ambitions."

He added: "I am a strong player, who likes to tackle and I prepare myself well for the physical side of the game.

"But I am also very calm on the ball. I can play in defence, both in the centre and on the left, and I can also play in the centre of midfield."

Grzelak left Korona Kielce in his homeland earlier this month, where he spent two years playing in Poland's Ekstraklasa top tier.

He made 58 appearances for Korona, scoring three goals.

He has also had spells playing with Dolcan Zabki and Wisla Plock.

