Derek McInnes snubs Sunderland to remain at Aberdeen

Derek McInnes has turned down the opportunity to take charge of Sunderland and will instead remain as Aberdeen boss, the club have announced.

McInnes had held talks with the recently-relegated Black Cats, who are in the market for a new manager after David Moyes left following a poor season which saw them finish bottom of the Premier League.

But now chief executive Martin Bain will have to go back to the drawing board as McInnes opted to stay on at Pittodrie.

Assistant manager Tony Docherty will also return to the Dons, the club said.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne said: "I am personally absolutely delighted that Derek and Tony have agreed to stay and have never doubted their commitment to the club.

"Derek is not only ambitious for himself, he has real ambitions for the club and we are all on the same page as to what we would like to achieve over the next period."

