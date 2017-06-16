Transfer Talk: Simunovic in demand, Oxford's Lindsay bid

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Interest: EPL clubs are eyeing Simunovic. SNS Group

Jozo Simunovic is in demand again.

The Celtic centre-back was the centre of one of last year's strangest transfer tales when he was in Italy to finalise a move to Torino, only to see the deal collapse at the last minute. After fighting his way back into contention under Brendan Rodgers and establishing himself as an important figure in the treble-winning side, he's now drawn new admirers and boasts a bigger price tag.

The Croatian isn't the only one of Celtic's stars from last season who's attracting attention. Patrick Roberts could be leaving Manchester City and while Celtic are sure to be part of any conversation about his next destination, newly-promoted Huddersfield want the winger to join their Premier League adventure.

Partick Thistle may be losing one of their key players with Oxford united making a move for the talented Liam Lindsay but the Jags have made a signing, bringing Blair Spittal to the club.

And what would have been one of the most surprising deals of the summer doesn't look like it's going to happen. Charlie Adam will not be moving to Dundee.

Top stories

The back pages