Celtic complete signing of Jonny Hayes from Aberdeen

Winger signs three-year deal with Scottish champions after completing medical.

Switch: Hayes has signed for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have made their first signing of the summer transfer window, finalising a deal for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes.

The 29-year old has signed a three-year contract with the Scottish champions after completing a medical in London on Friday.

Hayes, who previously worked with Rodgers at Reading's youth academy, said the chance to work with him again was one of the main reasons behind his decision.

On Saturday, Hayes said: "This is a huge honour for me. It is a dream come true to be part of this brilliant football club and I can't wait to get started.

"I'm delighted. It's been in the pipeline for a little while now but I'm pleased to finally get here. I was eager to get it over the line for the last few weeks.

"Celtic have done well over the last few seasons and with the manager coming in last year he raised the level again. It was hard last year seeing all the celebrations and all the stuff on social media and you want that for yourself and to be part of it.

"Now it's my chance and hopefully, going forward, I can create my own little bit of history and take the chance I've been given."

The deal is worth around £1.3m.

Hayes was a key part of the Aberdeen side that finished as runners-up to Celtic in all three domestic competitions last season.



He scored 11 goals, including one against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final and made more assists than any other player has in a Premiership season.

The move brings to an end his five-year spell at Aberdeen. He joined the club on a free transfer from Inverness in 2012, making nearly 200 appearances and scoring 30 goals for the Dons.

Ryan Christie joins Aberdeen on a season long loan deal as part of the transfer. Christie spent the second half of last season on loan at the Dons.

