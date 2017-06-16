Billy Stark announced as new East Kilbride manager

Former Queen's Park and Scotland U21 boss takes over at Lowland League side.

Billy Stark: The new man in charge at K-Park. © SNS Group

Billy Stark has been announced as the new manager of Lowland League side East Kilbride.

The former Queen's Park and Scotland U21s gaffer will take charge at K-Park with the ambition of the club again being promotion to the SPFL.

He replaces Billy Ogilvie who took over in March 2016.

Now with some extra experience at the helm of the South Lanarkshire club, the 60-year-old is relishing the challenge ahead.

Stark told the club's website: "I am delighted to be joining such an ambitious club with a clear vision of where it wants to go.

"I would like to thank the board at East Kilbride for the opportunity that I believe offers a great step forward.

"I am very excited to start working with the players, and the friendly against Celtic and high quality Betfred Cup matches in July offer fantastic preparation for our forthcoming campaign."

He added: "I am inheriting a strong core of players from last season who came very close to SPFL promotion and it is obvious there has been great work done at the club in the past by previous managers.

"The town of East Kilbride deserves a senior side in the SPFL and I will do everything possible to help make the vision a reality."

The matches in the League Cup include games against Lanarkshire neighbours Hamilton Academical and Albion Rovers, where Stark was recently assistant manager to Darren Young.

They also face games against Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir, who will provide tough opposition from the off for Stark.

Club chairman Mark Horner said: "For us to secure Billy as our new manager is a real coup for East Kilbride.

"Everyone in Scottish football is aware of his pedigree and reputation as one of the best coaches in our game, and we are delighted to welcome him to K-Park."

