Spittal chose Partick for 'attractive brand of football'

The midfielder wants to carry on his end of season form after leaving Dundee United.

New signing: Blair Spittal paraded at Firhill on Friday. © SNS Group

Partick Thistle's new signing Blair Spittal says he chose to move to the Firhill club because of their attractive brand of football.

The 21-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Jags on Thursday after spending three seasons with Dundee United.

He revealed he did have the option to stay on at Tannadice but opted to move to Partick instead as soon as he was aware of their interest.

Speaking to STV he said: "Having played against them over the past couple of years they play an attractive brand of football, they try and get the ball down and play - playing the right way - so that was a big factor in it.

"I had the option to stay at United but as soon as I heard Partick were in for me I wanted to come here."

The midfielder was a constant in United's season, playing 40 times, but only struck a consistent run of form in the run up to the play-offs.

In May he scored in four consecutive games and is hoping to carry that kind of form into his new club.

Spittal said: "It was frustrating at the start of the season, not getting goals or playing how I would have liked.

"But towards the end I started to hit a bit of form and I'll hopefully carry that into next season.

"[Alan Archibald] sees me playing a big part in this year. He asked me where my preferred position was so I told him where I see myself playing. Hopefully I can hit the ground running."

Spittal became the 13th player to leave Dundee United this summer but believes there is still a good group available to Ray McKinnon that will earn them promotion this time around.

He said: "Last season was difficult for everyone - we were one game away from the Premiership, which would have been a brilliant thing for us, but it just wasn't to be.

"Hopefully we can see them win the league next year and get back up.

"I'm sure they'll be up there anyway. They've got a strong core of players so hopefully they'll do it."

