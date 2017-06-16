Jonny Hayes undergoes medical ahead of Celtic transfer

Aberdeen accepted a bid of around £1.3m for the 29-year-old earlier this week.

Jonny Hayes: Set to leave Aberdeen after five years. SNS

Jonny Hayes has undergone a medical in London ahead of signing a three-year deal with Celtic.

Hayes, who was on a family holiday in Paris, is completing the finishing touches of the move.

The midfielder would become Brendan Rodgers' first summer signing.

Aberdeen accepted a bid of around £1.3m for the 29-year-old earlier this week, with the winger travelling to Glasgow on Friday evening.

Hayes arrived at Aberdeen in 2012 following a successful three-year spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Since then he has gone on to solidify his place in the first team, going on to make nearly 200 appearances for the Dons and scoring 30 goals.

Ryan Christie, who joined the Dons in January on loan from Celtic, is likely to return to Pittodrie for another season as part of the deal.

The 22-year-old, also a former Inverness player, scored seven times in 15 appearances for Aberdeen in his half-season spell.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.