Jonny Hayes undergoes medical ahead of Celtic transfer
Aberdeen accepted a bid of around £1.3m for the 29-year-old earlier this week.
Jonny Hayes has undergone a medical in London ahead of signing a three-year deal with Celtic.
Hayes, who was on a family holiday in Paris, is completing the finishing touches of the move.
The midfielder would become Brendan Rodgers' first summer signing.
Aberdeen accepted a bid of around £1.3m for the 29-year-old earlier this week, with the winger travelling to Glasgow on Friday evening.
Hayes arrived at Aberdeen in 2012 following a successful three-year spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Since then he has gone on to solidify his place in the first team, going on to make nearly 200 appearances for the Dons and scoring 30 goals.
Ryan Christie, who joined the Dons in January on loan from Celtic, is likely to return to Pittodrie for another season as part of the deal.
The 22-year-old, also a former Inverness player, scored seven times in 15 appearances for Aberdeen in his half-season spell.
