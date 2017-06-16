Hearts reject fresh bid for Jamie Walker from Rangers

STV understands the fee and payment structure were unacceptable to Tynecastle club.

Jamie Walker: Contract extension talks collapsed earlier this year. © SNS Group

Hearts have rejected a fresh bid from Rangers for attacker Jamie Walker.

STV understands both the fee and structure of payments of the renewed bid were unacceptable to the Tynecastle club and it was immediately turned down.

The winger has previously been the subject of a bid thought to be in the region of £500,000 from Pedro Caixinha's side.

Ian Cathro values the 23-year-old at double that with a price tag of £1m.

On Thursday, the Jam Tarts head coach told STV that Walker would not be leaving on the cheap despite him entering the last year of his contract.

Walker has been at Tynecastle since he was ten and made his first team debut as a 19-year-old in August 2012.

Talks over a three-year contract extension, which Hearts claim would have made him their top earner, collapsed earlier this year.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.