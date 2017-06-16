Hearts reject fresh bid for Jamie Walker from Rangers
STV understands the fee and payment structure were unacceptable to Tynecastle club.
Hearts have rejected a fresh bid from Rangers for attacker Jamie Walker.
STV understands both the fee and structure of payments of the renewed bid were unacceptable to the Tynecastle club and it was immediately turned down.
The winger has previously been the subject of a bid thought to be in the region of £500,000 from Pedro Caixinha's side.
Ian Cathro values the 23-year-old at double that with a price tag of £1m.
On Thursday, the Jam Tarts head coach told STV that Walker would not be leaving on the cheap despite him entering the last year of his contract.
Walker has been at Tynecastle since he was ten and made his first team debut as a 19-year-old in August 2012.
Talks over a three-year contract extension, which Hearts claim would have made him their top earner, collapsed earlier this year.
