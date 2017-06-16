Rangers striker Joey Garner signs for Ipswich Town

The English Championship club confirmed the signing of Garner for an undisclosed fee.

Garner: The forward spent less than a year at Ibrox. SNS

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Rangers forward Joe Garner on a three year deal.

The 29-year-old fans favourite spent less than a year in Glasgow after being signed by former manager Mark Warburton for a reported £1.8 million last August.

The English Championship club confirmed the signing for an "undisclosed yet significant fee".

Former England U21 player Garner is heading back to the league he says is the toughest he has played in after he playing there for a season with Preston North End, scoring six goals, before joining Rangers.

The striker scored ten goals in Scotland, including a hat-trick against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup, but wasn't part of new manager Pedro Caixinha's long term plans.

A promising start in Glasgow seen Garner score his first goal for Rangers against rivals Celtic and even had a popular song in his honour reach the Christmas pop charts.

But as the season went on he struggled to cement his place in the side as Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership and lost two semi-finals to the Parkhead side.

Speaking after completing the move down south Garner told the Ipswich Town website he was excited at the opportunity to play in England again.

He said: "I've had a couple of conversations with the manager and he told me of his ideas for this season and I can't wait to get going now.

"There has been interest from Ipswich in the past but I'm delighted to have this opportunity now to come down and play here.

"It's good to get things done early as well. I've had a few moves when you join in the last week of pre-season and it's always harder to settle in then but here I can start with the other lads for a full pre-season and I'm looking forward to it.

"I know all about the Championship. It's the toughest league I have played in but we've got some good players here and I'm ready for the challenge.

"I had a great time at Rangers and got on well with the fans there but that's behind me now. It's a new chapter for me here."

