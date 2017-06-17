Nottingham Forest sign Jason Cummings from Hibernian

Cummings has joined former Rangers boss Mark Warburton at the City Ground.

Goals: Cummings was a key player for Hibs last season. SNS Group

Jason Cummings has completed his transfer from Hibernian to Nottingham Forest.

The striker has signed a three-year contract with the Championship side, joining former Rangers manager Mark Warburton at the City Ground.

Cummings had one year left on his contract at Easter Road and has moved for an undisclosed sum, which Hibernian described as "a significant fee".

The 21-year old made his debut for Hibs in 2013 and scored 69 times in 148 appearances for the club. He was part of the side that ended a 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup in 2016 and a key player in the club's Championship win last season, guaranteeing a return to the top flight.

Following the announcement of Cummings' departure, Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster explained the circumstances of the move and said that the club has taken the maximum value by keeping him in Edinburgh to help with their promotion push.

"Jason goes with our very best wishes," Dempster told Hibs' official website. "He made a major contribution to our season in gaining us promotion back to the Premiership.

"At this time last year, Jason had one-year left on his contract, and the club had spent significant time trying to secure him on a new deal. This was only achieved after long negotiations with the player and his agent and was helped greatly by Neil [Lennon] joining the club.

"Had we failed to secure that deal, it is likely that Jason's contract would have run down. That would have meant that had he wanted to, he could have signed a pre-contract with another club in the middle of our push for promotion and then left for nothing this summer.

"For the board, gaining promotion was absolutely the number one priority - hence the reason that a bid from another English club was refused last summer. That top objective was achieved and in addition, rather than see a talented player leave for nothing this summer, the club has secured a significant fee."

"In preparation for the new season we will continue to work to bring our core targets to the club."