St Johnstone snap up free agent Stefan Scougall

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The former Sheffield United player has signed a two-year deal at McDiarmid Park.

Deal: Scougall has joined Saints. PA

Stefan Scougall has joined St Johnstone, signing a two-year deal with the Perth side.

The attacking midfielder was a free agent after leaving Sheffield United and has joined Tommy Wright's side ahead of the Europa League qualifiers.

Scougall has spent the last three years with the Yorkshire club after moving from Livingston in 2014 but was frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities at Bramall Lane. He said that a discussion with Wright after watching St Johnstone in action had persuaded him that McDiarmid Park was the right place for him to progress his career.

"My dad and I were invited to the Saints game against Hearts towards the end of last season and I spoke extensively with the manager that night and he was so positive about the club and his reasons for wanting me here that I was more than happy to sign," he told St Johnstone's official website.

"I need to play football and once I knew that Tommy wanted me, it was just a case of trying to get the deal done. These things take time but I'm delighted to have got it done this morning.

"The lads have been in for a week so I've missed that but I now just want to start today, meet everyone and get training. We'll see what happens from there."

Wright, a long-time admirer of the attacking midfielder, said he was delighted to get the deal done as he look to build on last season's success.

"It's no secret that Stefan was a target for me," he said. "He's a player I've known for a long time and I watched him extensively when he was at Livingston and followed him when he went south. He fits the bill perfectly and has a lot of great qualities, bringing us that little bit extra in the final third.

"He has a real desire to play for this club and has nothing to prove to me or others but just wants to play and make a difference."

