Transfer Talk: Aberdeen target May, Hearts track striker

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Aberdeen could bid for Stevie May. SNS Group

Scotland's European representatives will find out today who they'll face in qualification and that'll bring focus to the recruitment process as the first competitive matches draw near.

Aberdeen will be in the draw for the Europa League second qualifying round and as Derek McInnes works to make an impact on the competition he could have a new centre-forward to plan around. The Dons have been linked with a move for Stevie May.

They aren't the only ones considering an addition to their strike force. Ian Cathro might return to former employer Newcastle to loan promising striker Tom Heardman.

Partick Thistle's Liam Lindsay appeared to be on the brink of joining Oxford United only for the deal to collapse at the last minute but Barnsley have emerged as the new front-runners to land the talented defender and Celtic star Kieran Tierney isn't short of admirers. Manchester United sent scouts to watch him play for Scotland against England as they consider their options for next season.





Top stories

The back pages