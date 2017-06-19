Celtic drawn to face Linfield or La Fiorita in qualifier

The Scottish champions will start their season with a trip to Belfast or San Marino.

Elite: Celtic are aiming to reach the group stage again. SNS Group

Celtic have been drawn to face Linfield or La Fiorita in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

The Scottish champions will have to await the outcome of the first qualifying round before they know if they will be facing the Northern Irish champions or the San Marino league winners.

The first leg will be played in Belfast or San Marino on July 11 or 12, with the return match in Glasgow on July 18 or 19.

Linfield took their place in the draw by winning the NIFL Premiership by just two points from Crusaders. The team is managed by former Rangers and Northern Ireland forward David Healy.

La Fiorita won the San Marino championship in a play-off against Tre Penne. In their only previous Champions League qualifying tie in 2014, they were defeated 8-0 on aggregate by Levadia Tallinn.

Celtic faced Northern Irish opposition in the second qualifying round in 2013 when they were drawn against Cliftonville. Celtic won 5-0 on aggregate.

Brendan Rodgers' side reached the group stage of the competition last season, facing Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.