Rangers book Luxembourg trip in Europa League draw

St Johnstone have been drawn to play FK Trakai of Lithuania in the first qualifying round.

Draw: Pedro Caixinha's side face Progres Niederkorn. SNS

Rangers have been drawn against Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the Europa League first qualifying round, while St Johnstone will face FK Trakai of Lithuania.

The Scottish sides were in the pot for the first qualifying round draw after finishing third and fourth in the Premiership last season, with runners- up Aberdeen going straight into the second round draw.

Rangers will begin their competitive campaign against a side that finished fourth in the Luxembourg championship last season, 21 points behind league winners F91 Dudelange. The team has never won a match in European competition in 12 attempts.

St Johnstone's opposition FC Trakai are in the draw after finishing as runners-up to Zalgiris Vilnius in the 2015-16 league. They were eliminated in the first qualifying round last year after a 5-3 aggregate loss to Estonian side Nomme Kalju.

The first leg is scheduled to take place on 30 June with the return on 7 July.