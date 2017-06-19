Aberdeen to face Kazakh or Bosnian side in Europa League

Rangers and St Johnstone also learned their potential second round opponents.

Target: Aberdeen are aiming to reach the group stage. SNS Group

Aberdeen face a trip to Kazakhstan or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first tie of their European campaign.

The Scottish Premiership runners-up go directly into the second qualifying round and the Dons have been drawn against the winner of Kazakh side Ordabasy Shymkent and NK Siroki Brijeg of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rangers and St Johnstone, who enter the competition in the first qualifying round, also learned their potential opponents should they progress.

If they defeat Progres Niederkorn then Rangers have a tie against Cypriot side AEL Limassol or St Joseph's FC of Gibraltar.

St Johnstone's reward for knocking out Lithuania's FK Trakai would be a tie against Sweden's IFK Norrkoping or FC Prishtina, making them the first Scottish side to play Kosovo's representatives in the competition.

The second qualifying round ties will be played on July 13 and July 20.