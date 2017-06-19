Hayes: Boss convinced me to sign for Celtic in seconds

Jonny Hayes says his heart was set on move to Celtic as soon as clubs reached agreement.

Jonny Hayes has revealed a phone call from Brendan Rodgers was all it took to convince him to sign for Celtic.

The winger completed his transfer from Aberdeen to the Scottish champions on Saturday. He had been linked with a move to England but said Parkhead was his only destination once the clubs reached agreement.

"As soon as Aberdeen gave Celtic permission, I spoke to Brendan and within 30 seconds I knew I wanted to come," he said.

"I knew there might be a chance I was going down to England. My agent, Barry Hughes, had set a few things up for me and I could have gone.

"But as soon as Celtic became involved, it was the only place I wanted to come."

Hayes, who worked with Rodgers earlier in his career at Reading, said the Celtic boss's "infectious" attitude came across in the call that sealed his move.

"My heart was set on Celtic from the minute I spoke to the manager," he said. "He's infectious. I'd been waiting all day for the phone call.

"It was about six or seven at night when he finally called, I don't think I'd spoken a word in that first 30 seconds other than 'hello' and I was sold.

"He's fantastic to work for. It's a long time since I worked with him at Reading but there are a lot of other major factors in me wanting to come here. There's the size of the club, the chance to play out there in front of 55,000 every week, the chance to play in the Champions League.

"So many things that when you put it together, you realise it's the complete package."