Rangers complete signing of striker Alfredo Morelos

The Colombian forward has signed a three-year deal at Ibrox.

Deal: Morelos has completed his move to Rangers. SNS

Rangers have signed Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos from the Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal and becomes the latest in a string of signings made by manager Pedro Caixinha as he overhauls his squad.

Morelos has been signed ahead of the deadline for the Europa League first qualifying round and will be available to play against Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn.

The forward, who scored 21 goals in 25 appearances for HJK last season, follows Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso, Dalcio and Daniel Candeias in the door at Ibrox.

Speaking on his arrival in Scotland last week, Morelos said he was moving to Glasgow to win silverware.

"It's going to be a wonderful experience to be here at Rangers so I'm really happy about it and also about fans welcoming me, sending me lots of support," he said. "I'm very happy to be here and to show everyone my scoring skills.

"I've been doing things right in the last few months and I come here to Rangers to contribute to the team, to the club and to win some titles, which is really important for Rangers."