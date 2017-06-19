Tam Scobbie: St Johnstone chairman forced me out of club

Scobbie says an offer of a 35% pay cut left him no other option but to leave.

Dundee United's latest signing Tam Scobbie has said that he's delighted to be at the club after feeling "forced out" of St Johnstone.

The defender left McDiarmid Park at the end of his contract to drop down a division and join Ray McKinnon's side as they aim for promotion next season but felt unfairly treated by St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown.

Scobbie had been at Saints since 2012 and claimed that manager Tommy Wright wanted him to extend his stay at the club after helping them to qualify for Europe yet again. However, a contract offer made by Brown would have seen his wages drop by more than a third.

"The manager was adamant that he wanted to stay at the club but I was offered a contract by the chairman on a 35% pay cut which I felt was unacceptable," he told STV. "The manager felt it was unacceptable as well.

"To be part of a successful period of St Johnstone's history for five years meant it almost felt like it was a slap in the face for myself personally.

"At the end of the day, the manager was adamant that he wanted me to stay, I was happy to stay and to take a wage cut but in the end it never got discussed and I'm disappointed that it came to that situation but these things happen in football.

"It was nothing down to the manager, it just seemed to be the chairman that made that decision."

The 29-year old said that making the decision about his next club was easy after United convinced him they were desperate to have him join McKinnon's squad.

"We searched other options and once Dundee United were involved it was all go," he said. "Within 48 hours we had decided to come here and everything they were saying was very positive and fantastic and I felt like I was really wanted here by the club.

"I'm delighted I'm here.

"I did [feel forced out]. I think anyone in a job offered that percentage of a cut would feel they were kind of forced out and not given the credit they've deserved for being part of a successful period in St Johnstone's history.

"It's difficult because the manager was desperate to keep me, I was wanting to stay but the chairman is the one who makes the decisions at St Johnstone and for that he's kind of forced me to leave and come here to Dundee United, which I can't be happier about."