Transfer Talk: Celtic eye Brenet, Fyvie leaves Hibs

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

No deal: Fraser Fyvie is leaving Hibs. SNS Group

European draws yesterday brought the start of the season a little closer for clubs working to get their squads ready for the new campaign.

Rangers added Alfredo Morelos on Monday ahead of their Europa League deadline and there could still be more new faces at Ibrox before they play Progres Niederkorn next week.

Celtic are being linked with a move for a Dutch international defender. Joshua Brenet of PSV is in their sights, but Watford have also shown an interest.

Fraser Fyvie is now in the market for a new club, despite accepting an offer to stay at his old one. Hibs put a new deal on the table a while ago but wanted a quick answer. By the time the midfielder said he wanted to stay, Hibs had apparently changed their mind.

And having kept hold of Derek McInnes, Aberdeen are ready to bring in some new signings in pursuit of a lengthy run in the Europa League.

