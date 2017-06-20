Partick Thistle accept Barnsley bid for Liam Lindsay

Lindsay will travel south to hold talks with the Championship club after a fee was agreed.

Bid: Barnsley have made a move for Lindsay. SNS Group

Partick Thistle have accepted an offer from Barnsley for Liam Lindsay, manager Alan Archibald has confirmed.

The Championship club have agreed a fee with Thistle and, though he trained in Glasgow on Tuesday, Lindsay will travel to Yorkshire for talks.

The 21-year old defender is highly rated and Thistle expected him to leave the club this summer but a move to Oxford United collapsed.

Lindsay is a product of Thistle's youth system and made his debut for the club in 2013. He has made more than 60 appearances for Archibald's side and was a key figure in the side reaching the top six of the Premiership last season.