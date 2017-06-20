Ross County star Liam Boyce leaves club for Burton Albion

Striker was the top scorer in the Premiership last season with 23 goals.

Exit: Boyce has moved to the English Championship. SNS

Ross County striker Liam Boyce has joined Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee, the Highland club has revealed.

Boyce, 26, was the Premiership's top scorer last season, scoring 23 goals as he helped County steer clear of relegation.

The former Cliftonville forward had been at the Dingwall club since 2014 and signed a contract extension last year. But County manager Jim McIntyre said that his goalscoring exploits last season meant he was always going to attract offers this summer.

"It was always going to be difficult to hold on to Liam after the fantastic season he had, finishing top goal scorer in our league," McIntyre told the club's official website.

"We thank Liam for his services to the club and wish him the very best on what is a great opportunity for him personally.

"I am sure he will be a great success."