Transfer Talk: Celtic striker link, Rangers duo arrive

Celtic have already made their first signing of the window with Jonny Hayes joining the champions and could make moves for two more signings to strengthen their squad.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is said to be a target while the club are also continuing to mull a move for Serbian winger Srdjan Plavsic.

Over at Rangers, the long-awaited arrival of Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera is imminent. They're on a flight to the UK and could be unveiled within the next 24 hours, while two players could be leaving Ibrox. Rob Kiernan and James Tavernier are targets for Preston North End.

Scotland Under-21 defender Greg Taylor has impressed at the Toulon Tournament and Piast Gliwice could test Kilmarnock with a bid to take him to Poland.

And if you missed it yesterday, the Premiership's top scorer will be plying his trade elsewhere next season. Liam Boyce has left Ross County to become Burton Albion's record signing.

