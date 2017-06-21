Motherwell sign Russell Griffiths on permanent deal

The goalkeeper was on loan from Everton for the second half of last season.

Return: Griffiths has signed a full contract. SNS Group

Motherwell have completed the signing of goalkeeper Russell Griffiths on a one-year contract.

Griffiths spent the second half of last season on loan at Fir Park from Everton and, after being told he wasn't part of Ronald Koeman's plans he's committed to Motherwell next season.

The 21-year old didn't break into the first team until the final four games of last season but with Craig Samson having departed to join St Mirren, Griffiths will be well placed to establish himself as first choice.

"I'm raring to go and I'm looking forward to a good pre-season to get me ready for the start of the season," he told MFC TV. "I'm glad that I've got in today and finalised everything so I'm really looking forward to kicking on and trying to seal the number one spot this season."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: "Russell showed a tremendous attitude towards the tail end of last season and put in some terrific performances for us in an important run of games.

"We're delighted to have secured Russell's signature and to have that competition for the number one jersey is crucial."

Griffiths is the club's fifth signing of the summer following the arrival of Alex Fisher, Gael Bigirimana, Craig Tanner and Trevor Carson.



