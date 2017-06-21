SFA chief wrong to say we need strong Rangers, says Boyd

The former Celtic captain was critical of chairman Alan McRae's comments on competition.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5478621742001-tom-boyd-on-alan-mcrae.jpg" />

Celtic ambassador Tom Boyd has criticised Scottish FA chairman Alan McRae for saying that he hoped the Scottish champions wouldn't win the treble next season and that a "strong" Rangers was needed to challenge.

McRae said that continued success for Celtic following their undefeated, treble-winning season could become "boring and dreary" and said that Scottish football needed "a good, strong Rangers" as a challenger for silverware.

Former Celtic captain Boyd said that for the good of the national game several strong challengers would be preferable and welcome.

"I'm going to disagree with our SFA president and say that I do want Celtic to win another treble," he said. "I want Celtic to win the treble from now until doomsday. For me, as a supporter, I want us to do that.

"Yes, the rest of the teams need to step up to the plate. Not just one team.

"The closest challengers last time were Aberdeen and we want the rest, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts to get up there and make it a more competitive league.

"But that's not Celtic's fault. Celtic have gone about the job in the correct manner, brought in a real top quality coach and you've seen the rewards of that."

Boyd highlighted Aberdeen's challenge in all competitions last season and expressed his surprise that the Scottish FA figurehead had highlighted just one team's challenge as being necessary.

"I think we need a few teams that are stronger," he said. "We got a challenge from Aberdeen and they finished second in every competition and that was great. Derek McInnes has got a challenge on because he has had the second-best squad.

"I'm very surprised that [McRae] picked out one particular team when we're looking for the best for Scottish football.

"Obviously he has his own opinions but I totally disagree with him. I want all the teams to be up there although I still want Celtic to win a treble."

Boyd was speaking after gifting a donation for £7,000 to the Glasgow Taxis Outing Fund for Sick Children on behalf of the Celtic Foundation.