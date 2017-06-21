Lasley hangs up boots to become Motherwell assistant
The midfielder played almost 500 times for the Steelmen but will now take a backroom role.
Veteran Motherwell midfielder Keith Lasley has retired from playing to take up the role of assistant manager at the club.
Lasley has brought an end to a playing career that has seen him play almost 500 games over two spells at the Fir Park club. The 37-year old, who has his UEFA Pro licence and has coached the Under-17 and Under-20 sides replaces James McFadden as manager Stephen Robinson's right-hand man.
"It's a big change obviously, but this is something I've been planning for for a long time and this side of the game is something I'm passionate about," Lasley told Motherwell's official website.
""It's not fully sank in that I won't be pulling on that jersey again but I'm sure that will take a little bit of time - but the excitement of this opportunity is starting to outweigh that certainly."