Lasley hangs up boots to become Motherwell assistant

The midfielder played almost 500 times for the Steelmen but will now take a backroom role.

Retiral: Lasley has played his last game for Motherwell. SNS Group

Veteran Motherwell midfielder Keith Lasley has retired from playing to take up the role of assistant manager at the club.

Lasley has brought an end to a playing career that has seen him play almost 500 games over two spells at the Fir Park club. The 37-year old, who has his UEFA Pro licence and has coached the Under-17 and Under-20 sides replaces James McFadden as manager Stephen Robinson's right-hand man.

"It's a big change obviously, but this is something I've been planning for for a long time and this side of the game is something I'm passionate about," Lasley told Motherwell's official website.

""It's not fully sank in that I won't be pulling on that jersey again but I'm sure that will take a little bit of time - but the excitement of this opportunity is starting to outweigh that certainly."