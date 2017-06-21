Celtic's Sinclair is eyeing another invincible season 

The winger says the treble-winning side will be even stronger next season.

Target: Sinclair hopes Celtic can repeat their unbeaten run. SNS Group

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair believes his side can go unbeaten next season but says every other side will be looking to end their remarkable run.

Sinclair and his team-mates are back in pre-season training, having had a short break after lifting three domestic trophies in an invincible season. He said he thinks Celtic are stronger than they were 12 months ago.

Asked if the team could go unbeaten next season, he said: "I'd like to think so. When we go into these games we'll be looking to do exactly the same as we did last year.

"I think we're much stronger now. Throughout last year, game by game I thought we improved dramatically from the start to the finish.

"We started well and finished even stronger. If we can do that again going into this season then hopefully we can do the same.

"Everyone will be trying to beat us this year because we went unbeaten. Everyone will be trying to get out of the blocks quick and try to stop us. I'm sure Aberdeen will be up there and every team will be trying to win."

Celtic will face Linfield or La Fiorita in their first Champions League qualifier and Sinclair said that reaching the group stage, or better, was one of the team's main aims.

"After the season we had we want to get back into the group stages and progress from there," he said.

"I'd say [making progress in Europe] is one of the main aims for us this season. Obviously there is the league and cup games where we want to do well.

"But the fans love to see us in Europe playing on those big Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

"The main thing first of all is to get into the group stages. Once we do that then we can talk about how far we want to take it."