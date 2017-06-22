  • STV
Transfer Talk: Hearts want Lafferty, Dons chase Williams

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Return: Lafferty could come back to Scotland.
Return: Lafferty could come back to Scotland.

Kyle Lafferty was linked with a move to Rangers earlier in the window but now he could be coming back to a different Scottish destination.

Hearts are said to be intent on landing the striker with Austin McPhee's connection to the forward a key factor in luring him to Tynecastle.

Aberdeen are stepping up their search for a replacement for Jonny Hayes and Fulham's George Williams is on the list. The versatile forward would be a potential loan signing and could strengthen Derek McInnes' squad as he prepares for Europe.

Celtic's Jozo Simunovic isn't short of admirers and, after a move to Torino collapsed last year, Lazio are the latest club to be credited with an interest.

Oxford United must have been keeping an eye on Partick Thistle last season. A bid for Liam Lindsay may not have come to fruition but the club are said to be keen to have Alan Archibald as their next manager.

