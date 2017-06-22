Transfer Talk: Hearts want Lafferty, Dons chase Williams

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Return: Lafferty could come back to Scotland. SNS Group

Kyle Lafferty was linked with a move to Rangers earlier in the window but now he could be coming back to a different Scottish destination.

Hearts are said to be intent on landing the striker with Austin McPhee's connection to the forward a key factor in luring him to Tynecastle.

Aberdeen are stepping up their search for a replacement for Jonny Hayes and Fulham's George Williams is on the list. The versatile forward would be a potential loan signing and could strengthen Derek McInnes' squad as he prepares for Europe.

Celtic's Jozo Simunovic isn't short of admirers and, after a move to Torino collapsed last year, Lazio are the latest club to be credited with an interest.

Oxford United must have been keeping an eye on Partick Thistle last season. A bid for Liam Lindsay may not have come to fruition but the club are said to be keen to have Alan Archibald as their next manager.

Top stories

The back pages