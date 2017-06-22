  • STV
Lasley: Wage cut worth it to become Motherwell assistant

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Keith Lasley says he could have played on but couldn't miss coaching opportunity.

Keith Lasley has said it was worth taking a significant pay cut and hanging up his boots early to become Motherwell's new assistant manager.

The 37-year-old has retired from playing to become Stephen Robinson's right-hand man and begin a new chapter of his career as a coach.

Robinson revealed that Lasley, who holds his A and UEFA Pro coaching badges, still had a year left on his playing contract at Fir Park and had taken a financial hit to take up the backroom post.

Lasley admitted he had weighed up the monetary impact but couldn't miss out on the chance to take his first steps as a coach.

"It was certainly factored in," he said. "I've got a young family so I've got to think about these things financially and it was a bit of a drop but I felt as if I had to start thinking about the longer term now.

"I'm an ambitious guy. First and foremost I want to do a good job for the manager and that's all I'm focusing on at the moment but I know that day is going to come at some point but this opportunity was too good to turn down at a club I love.

"It's an opportunity that I think is a fantastic one to work with a manager that I can learn so much from and assist, I hope.

"It was just too much for me in the end. I could have played on but I felt this is the right move."

Lasley has played almost 500 games in claret and amber since making his Motherwell debut in 2000. He has also captained the team. 

He said his long association with Motherwell and personal connections to Fir Park had also persuaded him to take on his new role.

"It was another factor," he said. "There was a number of reasons why. It wasn't an easy decision but that was one of the reasons why.

"I don't think it's any secret how much this club has become a part of my life and my family's life.

"So to get that opportunity as a first step in a coaching career at a club that you love and know, you know the people within it and outside it, maybe that brings a little more pressure, but to do that in this football club was a big factor."

