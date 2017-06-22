Time and venue set for Progres Niederkorn v Rangers tie

The Europa League qualifier second leg will be played at Luxembourg's national stadium.

Away leg: Rangers will play at Stade Josy Barthel

The time and venue for Rangers away match against Progres Niederkorn have been confirmed.

The Ibrox side were paired with opposition from Luxembourg in the Europa League first qualifying round but there were doubts over where and when the away leg would be played.

Progres's Stade Jos Haupert is not suitable to host the game so the match has been switched to Luxembourg's national stadium, Stade Josy Barthel.

It will be played on Tuesday, July 4, with kick-off at 6.45pm UK time.

The first leg at Ibrox takes place on Thursday, June 29, at 7.45pm.

The aggregate winner will play Cypriot side AEL Limassol or St Joseph's FC of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.