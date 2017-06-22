Rangers confirm signing of Mexican duo Pena and Herrera

The pair have finalised their moves after obtaining work permits.

Done deal: Pena has joined Rangers. SNS

Rangers have announced the signing of Mexican duo Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera.

Midfielder Pena has signed from Liga MX side Chivas and has agreed a three-year deal, as has striker Herrera who arrives from UNAM.

The duo completed their moves after being granted work permits to play in the UK and have now arrived in Glasgow to begin training with their new teammates.

They become Rangers' seventh and eighth signings of the close season, following Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso, Dalcio, Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos and Daniel Candeias in joining Pedro Caixinha's squad.

Both players are believed to have been included in Rangers Europa League for the first qualifying round against Progres Niederkorn.