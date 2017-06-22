Kostadin Gadzhalov signs new contract with Dundee

The defender has agreed a 12-month extension with manager Neil McCann's side.

Kostadin Gadzhalov has signed a new contract with Dundee, committing to the club until summer 2018.

The Bulgarian centre-back's previous deal at Dens Park expired at the end of the season but he has agreed to another 12 months with manager Neil McCann's side.

The 27-year-old joined the club in January 2015 after leaving Dobrudzha Dobrich. This will be his fourth season at Dens Park.

Gadzhalov has made 43 competitive appearances for the Dark Blues and played in two of McCann's five games in charge of the club as they avoided relegation to the Championship last season.

The club also announced that they have completed the signing of Lewis Spence from Dunfermline. The midfielder has also signed a one-year deal with the club.

McCann told Dundee's official website: "I've seen enough of Lewis in my time at Dunfermline that suggests I wanted to give him a chance here at Dundee. I want to work with him to try realise the potential that I saw in him.

"He knows he is going to have to work extremely hard to force his way into my first 11 but if you take our new vice-captain Cammy Kerr, for example, it shows how far you can go in a short space of time with drive and determination given the opportunity."