Linfield v Celtic 'set to take place on Friday night'

Talks have been held over scheduling of the Champions League qualifier.

Linfield: Original July 12 date clashed with Orange marches. PA

Celtic's potential Champions League qualifier against Linfield at Windsor Park could now take place on Friday July 14.

The Parkhead side were paired with the Northern Irish champions at the draw in Nyon on Monday.

They will meet if Linfield defeat San Marino side La Fiorita in the earlier round, but concerns have been raised over the original scheduled dates of July 11/12 as it clashes with Orange Order marches in Belfast.

Talks took place in the city on Thursday between representatives of both clubs,the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Police Scotland.

A proposal to move the game back to the Friday night was discussed, with sources indicating the schedule change has been "pencilled in" as a result.

An earlier kick-off time of 7pm, rather than the traditional 7.45pm has been suggested for the Friday fixture.

Any date change would have to be ratified by UEFA.

Previous Champions League ties have often had their order switched but Linfield have said that they are keen to play their home leg first to maximise their revenue from what would be a high-profile match.