SPFL stands by Ladbrokes after English FA ends deal

Gambling firm brings 'significant financial investment into Scottish football'.

Deal: SPFL's Neil Doncaster unveiled Ladbrokes deal in 2015. SNS Group

The SPFL is standing by its sponsor Ladbrokes despite the English FA pulling out of a deal with the firm over betting controversies.

A four-year sponsorship deal was cancelled after just one season following a three-month review of the English governing body's links to the betting industry.

The rationale for the move, which will see the English FA give up a reported £4m a year in lost revenue, is that the governing body cannot enforce the strict anti-gambling rules for those involved in the game while earning money to help promote gambling.

Ladbrokes boss Jim Mullen said the company understands the decision and confirmed that the company would continue to work with the FA "to ensure the integrity and trust and of the sport is maintained".

On Thursday evening, the SPFL confirmed it would continue to work with the gambling company.

A spokesman said: "The SPFL is very happy with Ladbrokes as its title sponsor and grateful for their support, bringing important and significant financial investment into Scottish football and our 42 clubs."

Ladbrokes first secured a deal to sponsor all four Scottish senior leagues in 2015.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.